National Rights Panel Issues Notice Over Explosion At Vedanta Plant Which Killed 25

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has taken note of the deaths of 25 people in an explosion at a Vedanta thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Singhtarai.

The rights panel has issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and the police chief, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The statement, citing news reports, noted that the explosion released extremely hot steam, which engulfed the workers.

The panel observed that the incident led to a serious violation of human rights.

The death count in one of the worst accidents in the state's history reached 25 on Thursday.

The incident took place on April 14. Many workers are still battling for life in various hospitals.

A preliminary report by the chief boiler inspector has stated that excessive fuel accumulated inside the boiler furnace led to a rapid rise in pressure, dislodging a pipe and causing a structural failure. The Forensic Science Laboratory in Sakti has also independently confirmed these findings.

Workers were caught in flames before they could move to safety. Survivors described confusion at the site, with people trying to rescue those trapped.

Police have registered a case against Vedanta Director Anil Agarwal, company manager Devendra Patel and other officials and employees.

"Eight to ten individuals, including Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and plant head Devendra Patel, have been named in the FIR. If more persons are found responsible during the investigation, their names will be added," Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur had said.