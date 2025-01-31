9 Dead In Truck-Van Collision In Punjab

Nine people were killed and many injured in a collision between a pick-up van and a canter truck in this Punjab district on Friday, police said.

The van was carrying more than 20 people, mainly those working as waiters, who were going to attend a function in Jalalabad.

The accident took place at around 8 am near a village in the Guruharsahai sub-division, police said.

At least nine people suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, they added.

Ferozepur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saumya Mishra said soon after the accident, teams from the "Sadak Suraksha Force" (SSF) reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Police said while some reports had earlier claimed that the accident could have been caused due to low visibility because of fog, they are still investigating the reason behind it.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Deepshikha Sharma said some of the critically-injured people were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, while a few others were admitted at the civil hospital in Jalalabad.

"Five ambulances were sent to the spot immediately after the incident," the DC said, adding that the administration will bear the treatment cost of the injured.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and many other leaders from various political parties expressed grief over the accident.

"News of a major accident due to a collision between a canter and a pick-up vehicle came from Ferozepur this morning. The news of the tragic death of waiters going to a wedding ceremony has been received and some people are said to be injured.

"I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured. The Punjab government stands with the affected families in this difficult time," CM Mann said in a post in Hindi on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a post on X, said, "Deeply saddened to learn about a fatal road accident near Guruharsahai in Ferozepur district this morning. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected by this tragic event find strength during this difficult period." Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and praying for the quick recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

