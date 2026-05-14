806 Arrested, 667 Kg Drugs Seized: Crackdown On Narco-Terror Network In J&K

In a major crackdown on the narco-terror network, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached 97 properties worth Rs 41.85 crore and demolished 41 more valued at nearly Rs 15 crore, saying the focus is now on choking the financial backbone of drug trafficking.

Addressing a press conference, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said the action formed part of the first month of the 100-day Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, launched from April 11 to May 12.

“This is not just about arrests. We are hitting where it hurts most -- the proceeds of crime. When a drug dealer's house built on blood money is razed, it sends a message,” he said.

Police said 724 cases under the NDPS Act were registered in the past month, leading to the arrest of 806 people.

According to the DGP, this marks a nearly seven-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

Authorities also seized 667 kg of narcotics and 19,000 units of psychotropic substances.

Among those arrested were alleged repeat offenders, including Gulzar Ahmad alias Lau Gujjar, wanted in 28 cases, and Avneet Singh alias Nagi, wanted in 17 cases.

Preventive action was also initiated against 24 habitual offenders.

Properties Targeted Across And Beyond J&K

One of the biggest actions came in Anantnag, where police attached properties worth Rs 6.17 crore in a single case.

In what officials described as a first, J&K Police also attached properties outside the Union Territory, including in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Chandigarh.

Kulgam Police also traced financial linkages and attached property worth Rs 93 lakh in Jammu.

Crops Destroyed

The crackdown also targeted the wider narcotics ecosystem.

Police said illicit poppy and cannabis cultivation spread over 117 kanals of land was destroyed.

A separate inspection drive covered 5,238 chemists and drug stores, with action initiated against 151 establishments for alleged violations.

Authorities also destroyed 4,962 kg of narcotics and 6,493 units of psychotropic substances.

Vehicle And Passport Action

Officials said 162 driving licences and 92 vehicle registration certificates were suspended or cancelled in connection with narcotics offences.

Recommendations were also made to impound 10 passports.

Police said court orders had been obtained for disposal of vehicles used in drug-related crimes.

Awareness Campaign

Alongside enforcement, police said 2,401 awareness and sensitisation programmes were conducted across schools, colleges and identified hotspots, reaching nearly three lakh people.

DGP Prabhat said J&K ranked first in the country in 2025 for PIT-NDPS detentions, with 240 such preventive detentions, and third in terms of value of attached narcotics-linked property.

“There has been a twelve-fold increase in the value of attached property from 2023 to 2026,” he said.

“The fight against drugs is a fight to save our youth. We will not stop until the last link of this narco-terror chain is broken.”