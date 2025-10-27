800-Page Chargesheet Against Conman Harshvardhan Jain, Linked To Chandraswami

An 800-page chargesheet has been filed against Harshvardhan Jain, the alleged mastermind behind a fake embassy racket that duped businessmen across India. A Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police, which filed the chargesheet in a Ghaziabad court, also threw light on the conman's links with self-styled godman Chandraswami, who was apparently the spiritual advisor to several Prime Ministers and was linked to multiple criminal cases.

The STF has claimed that Chandraswami had introduced him to Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi and UK-based businessman Ahsan Ali Sayed. Sayed, now holding Turkish citizenship, is accused of helping Jain set up 25 shell companies to broker fake business deals, said sources in the STF.

Chandraswami, spiritual advisor to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, VP Singh and Chandrasekhar, was also linked to Khashoggi. An income-tax raid on his ashram is reported to have uncovered original drafts of payments to Adnan Khashoggi of $11 million.

Chandraswami, whose real name was Nemi Chand Jain, had helped Harshvardhan Jain because of the community link, sources said. Harshvardhan Jain's father was president of a Jain organization as well, sources said.

Jain, the STF alleged, used to pose as a "diplomat" of self-proclaimed micronations - Seborga, Lotisland, Westarctica, Ladonia, and Poulo Wai - to win the trust of business owners.

He maintained close contact with the royal princes and presidents of these micronations and used their names to influence businessmen from major cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Raj Kumar Mishra, a senior officer of the UP STF, said Jain lured business owners with promises of lucrative international deals and diplomatic privileges. He even provided fake diplomatic number plates for their vehicles in exchange for hefty sums of money, sources said.

His father-in-law and brother-in-law have also been named as co-accused for allegedly tampering with evidence in the case.

The STF's detailed investigation unearthed a vast financial network involving multiple shell companies and foreign bank accounts. Jain allegedly operated accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, the UK, and India. At least 11 confirmed accounts have been traced so far, Mishra said.

The STF probe has also exposed Jain's ambitious plan to launch a "Horse Premier League (HPL)", modeled after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

NDTV has accessed documents listing 16 shortlisted international teams from countries including India, Canada, France, Germany, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the UK.

Jain's firm reportedly demanded Rs 10 crore for the title sponsorship, Rs 8 crore for co-sponsorship, and Rs 7 crore for associate sponsorship.