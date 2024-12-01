8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Attackers Targeting Brother Over Dispute In UP: Cops

The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Kalindi village in Sardhana. (Representational)

An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut as attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute, mistakenly shot her when she intervened, police said.

According to the Sardhana police station in-charge Pratap Singh, Aafia was struck by a bullet in her chest and she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police have identified two primary suspects, Masroor and Kamran, and are pursuing to arrest them.

