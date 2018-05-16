8 Students Commit Suicide In Madhya Pradesh After Board Exam Results While four students were from Class 10, an equal number were those who had appeared for the Class 12 exams, they said, adding that two girls, who attempted suicide, are undergoing medical treatment.

32 Shares EMAIL PRINT 8 students allegedly committed suicide in 5 Madhya Pradesh districts (Representational) Bhopal: Eight students, including six girls, allegedly committed suicide in five districts of the state after the results of the Class 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh board examinations were declared on Monday, police said.



While four students were from Class 10, an equal number were those who had appeared for the Class 12 exams, they said, adding that two girls, who attempted suicide, are undergoing medical treatment.



While some of these students failed to clear their examinations, others took the extreme step as they had not fared as per their expectations, officials said.



Bhopal, Sehore and Bhind districts saw two student suicides each, police said, while one student each ended their lives in Ujjain and Chhattarpur districts on Monday.



Besides, two girls allegedly attempted suicide in connection with the exam results in Chhindwara and Damoh districts, police said.



Anuradha Rajawat, 17, consumed poison at her residence in Nayapura area of Bhind district on Monday night and ended her life after failing her Class 12 examinations, additional superintendent of police Gurukaran Singh said today.



Swati Bhadoriya, 18, also failed her Class 12 examinations following which she committed suicide on Monday night in the district's Kirtpura area by consuming poison, Mr Singh added.



Shivani Badhai, 17, a Class 12 student who failed in the board examination, hanged herself at her house in Shanti Nagar locality of Khajuraho town in Chhattarpur district, Inspector Prashant Mishra said.



"Bhavna Raikwar, 17, hanged herself in the kitchen of her house in Bhoipura locality in Bhopal for failing the Class 10 exams yesterday," said Taliya police station inspector Karan Singh.



Similarly, Class 12 student Karan Kande, 20, jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bhopal's Koh-e-Fiza, before the results were announced, as he feared that he would fail in the exams, another police inspector said.



Unfortunately for Mr Kande, his premonition turned out to be true, with his friends claiming that he could not pass the exams.



Vinay Sharma, 16, a Class 10 student, allegedly hanged himself in Mahidpur locality of Ujjain district after he failed in five subjects, police said.



In Sehore, two girls--Neha Chouhan, 17, a resident of Amlaha village and Kiran Singh, 16, a resident of Nasrullaganj area, allegedly committed suicide at their respective residences as they fared poorly in the class 10 exams, police said.



While Chouhan hanged herself, Singh ended her life by consuming poison, police said.



In Damoh district, Puja Ahirwar, 18, who failed her Class 12 examinations, tried to end her life by consuming poison at her residence in Rasuli, police said.



She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, an official said.



Similarly, 17-year-old Nithi Sharma, a resident of Chandamate area in Chhindwara district, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging but survived and was rushed to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for treatment, police said.



She had fared poorly in the Class 10 exams, police said.



Officials said that girls outshone boys in the merit list for the class 10 and 12 examinations.



The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54% and 68.07% for class 10 and class 12 respectively, they said.







Eight students, including six girls, allegedly committed suicide in five districts of the state after the results of the Class 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh board examinations were declared on Monday, police said.While four students were from Class 10, an equal number were those who had appeared for the Class 12 exams, they said, adding that two girls, who attempted suicide, are undergoing medical treatment.While some of these students failed to clear their examinations, others took the extreme step as they had not fared as per their expectations, officials said.Bhopal, Sehore and Bhind districts saw two student suicides each, police said, while one student each ended their lives in Ujjain and Chhattarpur districts on Monday.Besides, two girls allegedly attempted suicide in connection with the exam results in Chhindwara and Damoh districts, police said.Anuradha Rajawat, 17, consumed poison at her residence in Nayapura area of Bhind district on Monday night and ended her life after failing her Class 12 examinations, additional superintendent of police Gurukaran Singh said today.Swati Bhadoriya, 18, also failed her Class 12 examinations following which she committed suicide on Monday night in the district's Kirtpura area by consuming poison, Mr Singh added.Shivani Badhai, 17, a Class 12 student who failed in the board examination, hanged herself at her house in Shanti Nagar locality of Khajuraho town in Chhattarpur district, Inspector Prashant Mishra said."Bhavna Raikwar, 17, hanged herself in the kitchen of her house in Bhoipura locality in Bhopal for failing the Class 10 exams yesterday," said Taliya police station inspector Karan Singh.Similarly, Class 12 student Karan Kande, 20, jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bhopal's Koh-e-Fiza, before the results were announced, as he feared that he would fail in the exams, another police inspector said.Unfortunately for Mr Kande, his premonition turned out to be true, with his friends claiming that he could not pass the exams.Vinay Sharma, 16, a Class 10 student, allegedly hanged himself in Mahidpur locality of Ujjain district after he failed in five subjects, police said.In Sehore, two girls--Neha Chouhan, 17, a resident of Amlaha village and Kiran Singh, 16, a resident of Nasrullaganj area, allegedly committed suicide at their respective residences as they fared poorly in the class 10 exams, police said.While Chouhan hanged herself, Singh ended her life by consuming poison, police said.In Damoh district, Puja Ahirwar, 18, who failed her Class 12 examinations, tried to end her life by consuming poison at her residence in Rasuli, police said.She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, an official said.Similarly, 17-year-old Nithi Sharma, a resident of Chandamate area in Chhindwara district, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging but survived and was rushed to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for treatment, police said.She had fared poorly in the Class 10 exams, police said. Officials said that girls outshone boys in the merit list for the class 10 and 12 examinations.The overall pass percentage stood at 66.54% and 68.07% for class 10 and class 12 respectively, they said. For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter