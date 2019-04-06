8 Of Family Killed After Truck Rams Pick-Up Van In Bihar

Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia has been announced for the families of the victims

Eight members of a family including three minors were killed and eight others were injured when their pick-up van was hit by a truck in West Champaran district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Bargajwa village on Ramnagar-Lauriya road when 14 persons of a family, were going to attend a wedding reception when a tipper truck hit the van from behind. Two other persons passing through the area were also injured in the mishap, they said.

Senior official Nilesh Ramchandra Devre said the next of kin of those killed in the incident would be given Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia amount.

Those killed in the incident have been identified as Sahmun Nesha (50), Sakir Ali (25), Gulnaz Khatoon (22), Jabula Khatoon (70), Sheikh Abdullah (19), Muskan (8), Shamina (4), Arbaz Khan (5), police said, adding that the injured persons have been admitted in hospitals of Bettiah and Ramnagar.

The family was going to attend a wedding reception at Madhopur Bairiya village from Jogiya village of West Champaran district, sources said.

