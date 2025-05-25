On CCTV, Car Collides With Truck, Flips 5 Times On Bihar Highway

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Four passengers escaped unharmed after their Maruti Suzuki Alto flipped five times following a collision with a truck on a highway in Bihar. Locals provided immediate assistance.

All four passengers miraculously escaped unhurt after their car flipped five times in a freak accident on a highway in Bihar's Rohtas on Sunday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV, which showed that the Maruti Suzuki Alto first collided with a speeding truck and then rolled over to the side of the road.

In the footage, the white Alto car can be seen flipping five times before it landed on its left side, vertically.

Some locals then rushed to flip the car straight and help the passengers, the video showed. Officials said that the locals immediately provided first aid to the passengers.

The passengers were on their way to Banaras when the accident took place.

There are no reports of any injuries to the passengers.

However, the speeding truck fled the spot.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data released last year showed that over 7.77 lakh people died across India in road accidents during the 2018-2022 period. At least 462 people died in road accidents in India every day in 2022, the annual report on 'Road Accidents in India-2022' said. In Bihar alone, 36,191 fatalities were reported due to road accidents in five years.