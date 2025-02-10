Video: Scorpio Flips 6 Times After Tyre Burst In UP, All 7 Inside Survive

A spine-chilling video of a road accident in Uttar Pradesh shows a Scorpio flipping like a football at least six times. The CCTV footage from Thursday (February 6) shows that the Scorpio, being driven from Delhi to Begusarai, lost control after a tyre burst and collided with the divider. The car then overturned multiple times in the middle of the road before settling on the divider.

The road accident took place on the Purvanchal expressway in Kasimabad police station area in Uttar Pradesh. Seven people including four children were on board. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The seven injured passengers were rushed to the Community Health Center where they were provided first aid.

The injured have been identified as Mukesh, Rupesh, Ranjana, wife of Rupesh and their four children - Ritika, Riya, Riddhi and Rishabh.

At least 462 people died in road accidents in India every day in 2022, the annual report on 'Road Accidents in India-2022" published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways report revealed. At least 1,264 road accidents were reported daily.

As per the report, 4.61 lakh road accidents were reported in 2022, which claimed 1.68 lakh lives and injured 4.43 lakh. This marks an increase of 11.9% in accidents, 9.4% in fatalities, and 15.3% in injuries compared to the previous year.

Among the states, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents with 64,105, while Uttar Pradesh saw the most deaths with 22,595.