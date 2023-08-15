77th Independence Day Live Blog: PM Modi Set To Address The Nation

Independence Day Live Blog: PM Modi will begin his address at 7.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the iconic Red Fort today on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. This will be PM Modi's 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

PM Modi will begin his address at 7.30 am after unfurling the national flag.

Cabinet ministers, political leaders, all three service chiefs and bureaucrats will be present for the occasion.

The Independence Day parade likely to start at 10.30 am.

Here are the LIVE Updates On Independence Day 2023:

Aug 15, 2023 06:16 (IST) 77th Independence Day Celebrations Today, PM Modi To Address Nation: 10 Points

