'Reaffirm Our Commitment To...': PM Modi Tweets Independence Day Wishes

Best wishes on Independence Day, tweeted PM Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

PM Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद!



Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

