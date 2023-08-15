"Reaffirm Our Commitment To...": PM Modi Tweets Independence Day Wishes

PM Modi will deliver his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

'Reaffirm Our Commitment To...': PM Modi Tweets Independence Day Wishes

Best wishes on Independence Day, tweeted PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

