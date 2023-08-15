77th Independence Day Live Updates: PM Modi Set To Address The Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the iconic Red Fort today on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. This will be PM Modi's 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.
PM Modi will begin his address at 7.30 am after unfurling the national flag.
Cabinet ministers, political leaders, all three service chiefs and bureaucrats will be present for the occasion.
The Independence Day parade likely to start at 10.30 am.
Here are the LIVE Updates On Independence Day 2023:
The Congress leader also shared his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five days walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir.
Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!
India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the flag at Delhi's iconic Red Fort. There are expectations that PM Modi will make some key announcements ahead of next year's general election.