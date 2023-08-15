77th Independence Day Live Updates: PM Modi Set To Address The Nation

Independence Day Live Updates: PM Modi will begin his address at 7.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the iconic Red Fort today on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. This will be PM Modi's 10th consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.

PM Modi will begin his address at 7.30 am after unfurling the national flag.

Cabinet ministers, political leaders, all three service chiefs and bureaucrats will be present for the occasion.

The Independence Day parade likely to start at 10.30 am.

Here are the LIVE Updates On Independence Day 2023:

Aug 15, 2023 07:08 (IST) Independence Day: Rahul Gandhi extends wish on Independence Day, says "Bharat Mata is voice of every Indian"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his wish on the 77th Independence Day to the people of the country and called Bharat Mata as the voice of every Indian.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian! Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen." Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7w1l7VJaEL - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2023 The Congress leader also shared his experience of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that he started the hundred and forty-five days walk at the edge of the sea and reached the soft snow of Kashmir.

Aug 15, 2023 07:05 (IST) Independence Day: Multi-layer security cover in Delhi on Independence Day as PM Modi set to address nation from Red Fort

Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on its 77th Independence Day, police said.

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said.

Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations.

"Delhi Police is on alert. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, the exercise for which started around three-four months ago. Anti-terror activities have also been done to check the areas in the districts near the venue," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

Aug 15, 2023 07:04 (IST) PM Modi to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day #WATCH | PM Modi to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/ZcgJpJ4LI8 - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023 PM Modi to address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

Aug 15, 2023 06:55 (IST) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day

Hoisted National Flag at Residence

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indian Brothers & Sisters 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay#स्वतंत्रतादिवस#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#JaiHind#AmritKaal#IndependenceDayIndiapic.twitter.com/zX83cuYUNU - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 15, 2023

Aug 15, 2023 06:52 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day #WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay.#IndependenceDay2023pic.twitter.com/qDKvYSiB9K - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day

Aug 15, 2023 06:51 (IST) People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day #WATCH | J&K: People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day.#IndependenceDay2023pic.twitter.com/pMRLpEMF1i - ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023 People wave the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, as they gather to celebrate 77th Independence Day

Aug 15, 2023 06:50 (IST) Dance performance by students on the occasion of Independence Day in Madurai #WATCH | Madurai: Dance performance by students on the occasion of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/6nty56BFGf - ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2023 Dance performance by students on the occasion of Independence Day in Madurai

Aug 15, 2023 06:48 (IST) PM Modi wishes on Independence Day आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद!



Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2023 PM Modi wishes on Independence Day

