PM's 5 Big Promises Ahead Of Election Year Includes A Housing Loan Relief

PM Modi said his government will launch the Vishwakarma Scheme next month for those with traditional skills with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore. The scheme will be especially for skilled workers like dhobis, goldsmiths, barbers, etc.

PM Modi said his government is planning to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000. 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' were set up for making affordable generic medicines available for all. "Someone with diabetes needs to spend Rs 3,000 per month, but through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, medicines worth Rs 100 are given at Rs 10-15," he said.

The government will launch a scheme to help those dreaming of having their own home in cities, the PM announced today. He said the scheme will provide relief in bank loans to the middle-class families who live in the cities, but do not own a house.

PM Modi also assured that India will be among the top three economies of the world in the next five years. He recounted how his government strengthened the country's economy, saying that when he became the Prime Minister in 2014, India was at the 10th spot whereas now it has reached the fifth position.