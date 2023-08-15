PM Modi's Independence Day Speeches Average Longer Than Any Other PM

Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi have also delivered the most number of speeches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches average 82 minutes, longer than any other PM in India's history. Former PM IK Gujral comes close with 71 minutes, courtesy of his lone speech delivered in 1997.

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day today, with PM Modi unfurling the flag from the Lahori Gate at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, there are expectations that he will make some announcements ahead of the general elections next year.

Since his first Independence Day speech in 2014, PM Modi has used the occasion to announce key policies and engage with citizens on a range of issues. In his 2014 speech, PM Modi announced a host of new programs, including the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

PM Modi has delivered ten Independence Day speeches since taking office in 2014. His speeches have varied in length, from a shortest of 55 minutes in 2017 to a longest of 94 minutes in 2016.

According to government archives, the average duration of Independence Day speeches has increased over time. The first speech, given by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, lasted for only 24 minutes. The longest speech before PM Modi took office was given by Indira Gandhi in 1972, which lasted for 54 minutes.

Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi have also delivered the most number of Independence Day speeches with 17 and 16 respectively.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave some of the shortest Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort.

PM Singh's speeches in 2012 and 2013 lasted only 32 and 35 minutes, respectively. PM Vajpayee's speeches in 2002 and 2003 were even shorter, at 25 and 30 minutes.

Before delivering his tenth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi today greeted the nation and paid homage to freedom fighters.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

