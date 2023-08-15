Plans, Promises, Poetry: PM Modi's 15 Mantras In Independence Day Speech

PM Modi spoke for around 90 minutes today

In his 10th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid down his vision for the country's development and his government's plan to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Here are the 15 mantras in his 90-minute speech

"Amrit kaal is Kartavya Kaal"

On a day that marked the culmination of the government's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister equated Amrit kaal with Kartavya kaal -- meaning the "time of duty". He said the decision of today will bear fruit over 1,000 years.

"Mission 2047"

Setting a target of 2047 to make India a developed nation, the Prime Minister said the next five years will be crucial to ensure that the country's aspirations are met by the time it celebrates 100 years of Independence.

"Demography, Democracy, Diversity"

The Prime Minister underlined how India's demographic strength, coupled with its democracy and diversity, can help power its development journey. The convergence of these three can fulfill the country's dreams, he said.

"Nation First"

The Prime Minister said putting the nation first forms the basis of every decision of his government. The centre, he says, aims to ensure that every single penny of taxpayers' money is used for their welfare.

Mission Against "3 Evils"

Taking a veiled swipe at Opposition forces, the Prime Minister said the country's mission should be to eradicate the evils of corruption, dynasty and appeasement which he said will be hurdles to its goals.

"Three Guarantees"

The Prime Minister spelt out three guarantees - to ensure India is among the country's top three economies, easy loans for building homes and 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras for medicines at low costs.

"2 Crore Lakhpati Didi"

Praising the role of women self-help groups in taking development and welfare measures to remote corners, he said it is now his goal to make "2 crore lakhpati didis" by empowering women. He said the government will take steps to achieve this goal.

"Policy Clear, Intent Clean"

The government, the Prime Minister said has its policies clear and its intent clean to ensure all-round development. Only a policy of ensuring everyone's well-being can help us become a developed nation, he said.

Emphasis on Regional Languages

The Prime Minister said the centre is taking steps to ensure higher studies in regional languages. He thanked the Supreme Court for its steps to make operative part of judgments available in regional languages.

"Solution Through Peace"

The Prime Minister today started his speech by assuring a solution to the unrest in Manipur, where 150 people have been killed over the past few months. The centre and state government are working to ensure peace in the northeastern state, he said.

"From Cooperation To Collaboration"

The Prime Minister said his government has already set up a Ministry for Cooperation and that it aims to further build on its efforts, to make a gradual movement from cooperation to collaboration.

Vishwakarma Yojana

The centre will launch a 'Vishwakarma Yojana' next month with an allocation of at least Rs 13,000 crore for those with traditional skills. This scheme, he said, will focus on skilled workers such as barbers, goldsmiths and washermen, he said.

"One Earth, One Family, One Future"

Stressing how India helped out other countries during the Covid pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "India is the world's friend who does not think just about itself. After Covid, India advocated for 'One Earth, One Health' approach," he said.

A Promise For Next Year

Prime Minister said people gave him an opportunity in 2014, reposed their trust in 2019 and if the people's blessings are with him, he would return to Red Fort and address the nation next year too. Lok Sabha polls are due next year.

"Embrace Challenges"

Towards the end of his speech, the Prime Minister also shared a short poem. The lines laid down his government's plan for the country and exhorted it to embrace challenges and make India prominent worldwide.