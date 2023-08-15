"No Ifs And Buts": Top Quotes From PM Modi's 10th Independence Day Speech

The path to a solution in Manipur will be found through peace. Both the Centre and the state government making all efforts for a solution, and will continue to do so.

Our decisions, and sacrifices in this period will impact the next 1,000 years. India is marching ahead with new confidence and resolve. Demography, democracy, and diversity have the potential to realise all dreams of the country.

No 'ifs' and 'buts', confidence has been built. We can't miss this opportunity. India's rise and development is resulting in renewed global confidence in the country. The world is technology-driven, and with its talent in technology, India will have a new role and impact on the global stage.

India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in the government, in the country's bright future and the world's trust in India.

The era of serial blasts is over. Today, the country is seeing a drop in terror attacks. The naxal-prone areas have also seen a drastic change.

Global experts saying India will not stop now, all rating agencies are praising the country. In shaping a changing world, Indian people's capabilities are evident.

In 2014, people decided that to take the country forward, a stable and strong government is needed. India was freed from the era of instability.

During a foreign visit, I was asked if girls in India take part in science and engineering. I told them that in India, more girls than boys are in STEM (science technology, engineering, maths). My aim is to make 2 crore lakhpati didis.

We administered 200 crore vaccinations during the Covid pandemic. Our Anganwadi and health workers made it possible. We rolled out 5G the fastest and now we are preparing for 6G too. We have achieved our renewable energy targets. This government will complete all its targets before the deadline.