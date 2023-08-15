Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Sand Art Created By His Students For 77th Independence Day

The sand art has caught the attention of many on social media.

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. And to commemorate the occasion, renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared a photograph of sand art created by his students at Puri Beach in Odisha.

The picture shows the Red Fort with a tricolour backdrop. It also features an ISRO rocket and shows India's national flag proudly gracing the Moon. "Hearty greetings on Independence Day. #JaiHind! #IndependenceDay2023. My students created SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha," Mr Pattnaik tweeted along with the pic of the sand art.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the sand art has caught the attention of many on social media. While some users flooded the comment section with 'Jai Hind' and 'Happy Independence Day', others praised the "young minds" for their creativity.

"The sand art prepared on #IndependeceDay2023 @sudarsansand conveys the creativity of young minds. Very well created combining enthusiasm, imagination & continuity of the idea. The creation portrays the concept as described by young minds. #JaiHind," wrote one user.

Mr Pattnaik regularly shares photos of his artwork on Twitter. Previously, he also unveiled a 22 feet long sand art of India's third moon lander, Chandrayaan 3, installing 500 steel bowls and dishes with the message of "Vijayee Bhava" (Be Victorious), at Puri beach in Odisha.

Meanwhile, coming back to the Independence Day celebration, PM Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of the country. He began his 90-minute address after unfurling the national flag from the Lahori Gate at the iconic monument.

The celebrations at the Red Fort were held under strict security, with the deployment of 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel.

The government has also installed a number of selfie points across Delhi to highlight its various initiatives. The spots include National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan and Raj Ghat.