Patriotic Quotes To Pics With Tricolour, Internet Celebrates India's 77th Independence Day

PM Modi led the celebrations with a 90-minute speech from the historic Red Fort.

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations with a 90-minute speech from the historic Red Fort. This year, the celebration is centred around "Nation First, Always First" as part of the larger "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" festivities. To mark the occasion, netizens took to social media to extend wishes and remember those who gave their lives for the country.

From sharing patriotic quotes to wishing others a "Happy Independence Day", internet users flooded microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) with numerous shares.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 🇮🇳 Celebrating the spirit of independence, where freedom reigns and dreams soar! #IndependenceDay#ProudToBeIndian 🎉🔥 pic.twitter.com/mNtFtBMBVA — ShahMohd Faishal (@ShahMohdfsl4871) August 15, 2023

Mary Millben, an African-American actress and singer who touched PM Modi's feet, also wished India on the occasion. "My special message for India's 77th Independence Day. 'Ja Hind', my beloved India!" she tweeted along with a video message.

Some users even shared pictures of the national flag and pledged to be more responsible citizens, while others shared throwback newspaper clippings.

PM Modi today addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day of the country. He began his 90-minute address after unfurling the national flag from the Lahori Gate at the iconic monument.

The celebrations at the Red Fort were held under strict security, with the deployment of 1,000 facial recognition cameras, anti-drone systems, and over 10,000 police personnel. Unlike the last few years, there are no Covid restrictions.

The government has installed a number of selfie points across Delhi to highlight its various initiatives. The spots include National War Memorial, India Gate, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan and Raj Ghat. The Defence ministry is conducting an online selfie contest on the MyGov portal from August 15-20.

