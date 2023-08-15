In Pics: PM Modi's Turbans On Independence Day Over The Years

PM Modi opted for multi-coloured Rajasthani-styled turban for Independence Day

For the 76th anniversary of India's Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a multi-coloured Rajasthani-style turban with a long trail as his headgear. He opted for an off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square.

PM Modi has often been seen in traditional headgear of different states of the country for his address to the nation.

The Prime Minister is known for his tradition of donning colourful turbans for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks since 2014. Last year, he chose a white safa with tricolour strips and a long trail as his headgear. He was clad in a white kurta-pyjama and a navy blue waistcoat, with the turban clearly standing out.

In 2021, he donned a Kolhapuri Pheta-style turban with a long trail extending to his ankle. He paired the turban with a pastel powder blue kurta and a stole as he addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi.

In 2020, he opted for a mix of orange and yellow headgear, adding a scarf like a mask in white colour having orange borders.

In 2019, PM Modi chose to keep his turban Rajasthani with shades of orange and green pairing it with a plain white half-sleeved kurta.

In 2018, PM Modi chose red and saffron for his headgear which contrasted brightly against his white kurta.

India is marking 76 years of Independence today, with the PM leading the celebrations. He unfurled the national flag and is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.