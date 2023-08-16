Long Weekend Over? Bust Out These 5 Quick Recipes For Instant Eats

All these easy meals can be prepared in less than half-an-hour

We hate to say this, but it's time to get back to reality. Offices and schools have reopened, and we have to get back to the regular routine once again. India recently celebrated its 77th Independence day, giving us all an opportunity to enjoy a long weekend. While some preferred to stay back home and relax, others packed their bags and went on a short trip. After such an amazing break, it often becomes tough to return to the schedule, impacting your food habits the most. But skipping meals is not even an option on the list, so we prefer going for quick and easy meals that are super healthy too.

If you too are struggling to get back to the routine like we are, then trust us, you are in the right place. Here, we will share with you some of our favourite recipes that we make during those challenging days. These dishes are easy to prepare, require very basic ingredients, and are loaded with nutrients as well. Check them out.

Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Recipes For A Light Yet Wholesome Meal After An Indulgent Weekend:

1. Curd Rice:

This is probably the easiest and lightest of the lot. All you need to do is boil some rice, mix it with curd, and add a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and red chillies. While rice is wholesome and easy to digest, curd adds good nutrients to the meal, making it light and comforting for your stomach. Click here for the recipe.

2. Dal Khichdi:

This is a staple for almost every Indian. The goodness of dal and rice mixed with some spices and veggies makes the dish super nutritious. All you have to do is boil everything together and add a tadka of some spices to relish. You can also add some achar and papad on the side to make it even more flavorful. Click here for the different dal khichdi recipes.

3. Tehri:

A popular dish from Uttar Pradesh, tehri lies somewhere between khichdi and pulao. This one-pot dish is made using rice and a range of vegetables and is served with some ghee on top. Ideally, you should have it hot to enjoy the flavours the most. Click here for the recipe.

4. Soya Pulao:

This protein-rich dish can be prepared in no more than 15 minutes. Adding nutrient-rich soya with rice and flavorful spices makes the one-pot meal a perfect option for both lunch and dinner. Click here for the recipe.

5. Dalia:

If you are looking for options beyond rice, then you must give this dalia recipe a try. Dalia is loaded with fibre, minerals, and vitamins and keeps you full for a long time. In this recipe, we also add some spices and vegetables for added nutrition and taste. Click here for the recipe.

So, drop the idea of skipping your meal and try one of these recipes to load up on nutrients without spending much time in the kitchen.