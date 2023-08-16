Shraddha Kapoor Savoured A Traditional Maharashtrian Feast On Independence Day

Shraddha Kapoor relished many Maharashtrian dishes on 15th August

How did you celebrate India's 76th Independence Day? While some of us spent the day at home with family, others enjoyed a much-needed vacation. Either way, any occasion as special as this would be incomplete without good food. Shraddha Kapoor would be inclined to agree. The actress's Instagram Stories showed that she enjoyed an array of delicious dishes on 15th August, which made us wish we also could have joined her for the meal. Most of them were traditional Maharashtrian delicacies, and Shraddha provided us with their names as well. Wondering what all she ate? Find out below.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Enjoyed Excellent Khana At Indian Restaurant In Vietnam - See Pics

Shraddha relished a yummy-looking preparation of gavaar (cluster beans), puri bhaji, varan bhaat(dal chawal) and batatyachi bhaji (aloo/potato sabzi). These main dishes were accompanied by khamang kakdi (Maharashtrian cucumber salad), kachoris, kurdai (a unique type of papad from Maharashtra) and different kinds of chutney. For dessert, there was good old kheer. Has your mouth started watering already? So has ours! Shraddha's meal was nothing short of a feast. Take a look at the picture below.

Also Read: German Woman Cooks Recipe By Indian Mother-In-Law, Wins Over Internet

This is not the first time she has shared her love for Maharashtrian food with her followers. Just last month, she posted a picture of a tasty-looking vada pav on her Instagram stories, calling it her "Sunday warmup." The snack was mostly prepared by her aunt Padmini Kolhapure. Read more here.

But Shraddha also enjoys traditional regional delicacies from other parts of the country. Just a few days back, she had given us a glimpse of her Sunday morning meal, which brought together the flavours of Punjabi and Gujarati cuisine. She called it her "Pujju breakfast" - explaining the combination of "Punju (Punjabi) + Gujju (Gujarati)". To find out what exactly she relished, click here.

Also Read: Roadside Coffee Seller In Mumbai 'Dreams' Of Going Global, Post Is Now Viral