Chief Justice Of India's Folded Hands Gesture On PM's Language Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined the importance of regional languages on the occasion of Independence Day, thanking the Supreme Court for a key decision that will make it easy to read court orders.

Addressing the nation after unfurling the tricolour at Red Fort, he pointed out that the Supreme Court has decided to make its judgments available in regional languages.

"I want to thank the Supreme Court for deciding that now the operative part of its judgments will be available in one's mother tongue. The significance of regional languages is increasing," said the Prime Minister.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who was among the guests at the event, acknowledged the Prime Minister's remarks of gratitude with folded hands.

The Prime Minister's remark came as he highlighted his government's focus on imparting education in regional languages.

His address also included a report card of his government and its achievements in the past 10 years. He also spoke at length about schemes that his dispensation is planning to introduce.