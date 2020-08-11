72-Hour Yajna For Pranab Mukherjee's Fast Recovery At His Ancestral Place

The former President underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday. (File)

As former President Pranab Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.

The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days, the chief priest said.

"The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," he said.

Pranab Mukherjee's sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

The former President underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday.

Pranab Mukherjee had tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus.