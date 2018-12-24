7 Killed In 50-Vehicle Pile-Up In Dense Fog In Haryana

Images from the spot showed wrecked cars being removed from the road after the pile-up.

Seven people were killed and several injured in a massive pile-up of 50 vehicles, including school buses, because of dense fog on the Rohtak-Rewari highway between Delhi and Haryana this morning.

The incident took place near Haryana's Jhajjar. Six of the seven dead are women.

Images from the spot showed wrecked cars being removed from the road and people being pulled out of mangled vehicles.

There is a two-km traffic jam on the highway because of the accident.

A school bus and a number of cars are among the vehicles that collided due to poor visibility.

Several parts of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were engulfed in thick fog in the morning. The visibility was as low as 500 metres in many areas.

"Cold weather combined with the availability of moisture will result in foggy conditions over northwest India. This dense fog is likely to reduce visibility over Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh resulting in difficulty for commuters in the morning and noon hours," private weather forecasting agency Skymet said stated Skymet.