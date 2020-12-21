64 Insurgents Give Up Arms In Assam, Chief Minister Welcomes Them

Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the surrendered insurgents to the mainstream

Sixty-four members of four insurgent outfits surrendered with arms and ammunition before Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today, officials said.

18 insurgents of United Liberation Front of Assam (I) including self-styled deputy commander-in-chief Drishti Rajkhowa, self-styled commander-in-chief of People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) Ong Teron, 32 insurgents of United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF) and 13 from the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) laid down their arms at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, a cultural institution.

Mr Sonowal while welcoming the surrendered insurgents to the mainstream said, "Progress can never be made without peace. Nobody can live peacefully with a heart full of hatred. To take forward the society and family forward, those who took the path of violence must join the mainstream and contribute in nation building".

Another significant step towards making a #TerrorismFreeAssam.



I welcome the 63 members of ULFA(I), PDCK, DNLA & UPRF who joined the mainstream by laying down arms today in Guwahati. I appeal to them to start a new beginning and contribute towards the development of the state. pic.twitter.com/40iYiVMnJ6 — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 21, 2020

The Chief Minister further said that those who laid down arms should now commit themselves for promoting brotherhood and friendship and contribute in nation building. He also called upon them to work hand-in-hand following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Team Assam" spirit to build the nation.

Mr Sonowal also urged the insurgents who are still in hiding to shun the path of violence and join the path of peace and progress.

The government scheme 'Swabalamban' has taken steps to lend dignity to insurgents who have surrendered. He also said that the government is giving importance to the surrendered insurgents and has taken steps so that the ones who have decided to come to the mainstream can benefit from the government schemes.