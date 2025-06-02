Investment, Port Digitisation Discussed In India-Japan Meet On Maritime Ties

Investment, port digitisation and employment of Indian seafarers by Japan were among the topics discussed by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in a bilateral meeting with Terada Yoshimichi, Japan's Vice Minister for International Affairs, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport & Tourism (MLITT).

Monday's meeting between the two countries also included discussions on green port initiatives, increase in research and development cooperation, upskilling human resources, and using sustainable technologies, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and enhanced connectivity to enable Andaman and Nicobar and Lakswadeep islands to be converted into Smart Islands.

Acknowledging the rich expertise of Japan in developing island territories, Mr Sonowal said, "Japan's expertise in this area is highly valued. We see scope for joint work in the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands, particularly in deploying renewable energy, smart mobility systems, and digital infrastructure. These initiatives will further our shared commitment to ecological conservation and regional maritime security."

The meeting also discussed about increasing partnership between Indian and Japanese shipyards, including greenfield investment, such as Imabari Shipbuilding in Andhra Pradesh. Opportunities for co-development of ports and maritime industrial clusters were also gauged for mutual cooperation. Mr Sonowal expressed India's interest in leading Japanese shipbuilding companies such as Imabari Shipbuilding, JMUC, Kanagawa Dockyard, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to explore joint ventures and collaborative arrangements with Indian yards.

"Japan's expertise in shipbuilding and ship repair is well recognised, and I see great scope for collaboration in this area. We also invite Japan's Big Three maritime companies-NYK Line, MOL, and K Line-to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in India's growing maritime sector. With our strong bilateral relationship, India's growing maritime industry present a unique opportunity for Japanese shipyards to invest in India in shipbuilding. Collaboration on port digitisation and green port initiatives will further strengthen the resilience and sustainability of our maritime logistics network," said Mr Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sonowal said, "Relations between India and Japan have a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties. Our collaboration under the Quad framework and the India-Japan-Australia Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) reflects our shared commitment to strengthening regional maritime security and economic integration. India appreciates Japan's leadership in key initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT). As India moves ahead to transform its maritime sector under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing port infrastructure, green shipping, shipbuilding and digitalisation under 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047'. India seeks Japan's participation in these transformative initiatives."

Mr Yoshimichi expressed that India and Japan have very intimate relationship. Japan has been engaged in railway infrastructure development with India but now it is "very interested in maritime sector", he said. Prospects of mutual collaboration in shipbuilding and training of seafarers were discussed and considered positively.

Emphasising the need to deepen bilateral ties in maritime training and development, as well as cooperation in research and development, both sides agreed to further strengthen collaboration in the maritime sector, especially on sustainable maritime technologies and next-generation ship design. Mr Sonowal evinced India's interest for a Memorandum of Understanding for a framework to avail promising avenues for collaboration with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Indian universities and public agencies.