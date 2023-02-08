60 Sitting MLAs Among 334 Candidates For Meghalaya Assembly Polls

Meghalaya Assembly Polls: All relevant documents will be scrutinised on Wednesday.

7 Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor on Tuesday said a total of 379 candidates, including 37 women, have filed their nominations for the February 27 election to the 60-member assembly in the state.

Mr Kharkongor had earlier said that 334 nominees have submitted papers in all.

Tuesday happened to be the last day for filing nomination papers.

All 60 sitting MLAs, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, have submitted their papers seeking re-election.

Conrad Sangma, who is the president of the National People's Party, will once again contest the polls from South Tura constituency in West Garo Hills district.

Metbah, the United Democratic Party chief, is seeking re-election from the Mairang constituency in Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who was elected as a Congress candidate in the 2018 election, is contesting as a Trinamool Congress nominee this time from two seats – Songsak in East Garo Hills and Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills.

BJP MLAs Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek are seeking re-election from South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah constituencies in the state capital here, Mr Kharkongor said.

Congress MP Vincent H Pala, who is also the state party president, has filed his nomination papers from Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Regional party leaders -- Banteidor Lyngdoh of the People's Democratic Front (PDP), Ardent Basaiawmoit of the Voice of the People, Martle Mukhim of the Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) – have also submitted nomination papers, the CEO said.

All relevant documents will be scrutinised on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10. Votes will be counted on March 2.

