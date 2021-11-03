6 New Judges Appointed To Three High Courts

3 other advocates were appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. (Representational)

Two judicial officers and four advocates were appointed as judges in three high courts on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the two judicial officers were appointed to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court as judges, while an advocate was appointed to the Orissa High Court as a judge.

Three other advocates were appointed as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

The ministry also notified the appointment of Justice H S Thangkhiew as the acting chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from November 4.