6 Killed, 21 Injured After Bus Carrying Devotees Overturns In Punjab

- A bus overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, killing six people
- The accident happened near Himmatpura village on Morinda-Chunni road
- The bus was returning from Anandpur Sahib after Baisakhi festival visits
A bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, killing six people and injuring at least 21 others, police said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred around 10:00 pm on Tuesday near Himmatpura village on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area. The bus was returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after the passengers had paid obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi festival.
Police said all the passengers were residents of Main Majri village in Fatehgarh Sahib. According to officials, the bus overturned on the road following a malfunction, news agency PTI reported.
SSP Fatehgarh Sahib Police provided information regarding the accident that occurred last night.— Fatehgarh Sahib Police (@FatehgarhsahibP) April 15, 2026
Further investigation is underway.#PunjabPolice #SSPBriefing #AccidentUpdate #RoadSafety #StaySafe #PoliceUpdate pic.twitter.com/TJ8PlAA5CR
Six people, including a woman, died in the incident, Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said. Twenty-one passengers sustained injuries.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after the incident and carried out relief operations.
A probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, officials said.
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