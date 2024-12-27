8 Dead After Bus Falls Off Bridge Amid Heavy Rain In Punjab's Bathinda

Eight people were killed when a bus fell off a bridge amid heavy rain in Punjab's Bathinda on Friday. The bridge had no railings, which could have prevented the bus from falling into the nullah below.

Officials said the bus, carrying over 20 passengers, was headed to Bathinda from Talwandi Sabo. Local residents rushed to the spot to help rescue people and were joined by teams from the police and local administration.

Officials said eight people were killed and the injured have been taken to a hospital.

"It is being investigated whether heavy rain played a role in the driver losing control of the bus," said an official.