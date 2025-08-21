1 Dead, 39 Injured As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls In J&K Gorge

A bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, leaving one person dead and 39 others injured, officials said.

The accident took place at Jatwal, when the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from Uttar Pradesh, suffered a tyre burst and skidded off the highway near a small bridge, they said.

Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Samba carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, which has claimed one life and left many injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all possible assistance. — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 21, 2025

The dead was identified as 45-year-old Iqbal Singh of Amroha, they added.

A rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital in Samba. Seven of them were later admitted to AIIMS Vijaypur.

