1 Dead, 39 Injured As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls In J&K Gorge

The accident took place at Jatwal, when the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from UP, skidded off the highway near a small bridge.

Read Time: 1 min
  • A bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi crashed in Jammu's Samba district
  • The bus skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway after a tyre burst near Jatwal
  • One person, Iqbal Singh, aged 45, died in the accident
Samba/Jammu:

A bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, leaving one person dead and 39 others injured, officials said.

The accident took place at Jatwal, when the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from Uttar Pradesh, suffered a tyre burst and skidded off the highway near a small bridge, they said.

The dead was identified as 45-year-old Iqbal Singh of Amroha, they added.

A rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital in Samba. Seven of them were later admitted to AIIMS Vijaypur.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

