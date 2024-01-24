6 Dead, 9 Injured As Truck Carrying Dance Group Overturns In Odisha

The Bangiriposhi police have begun an investigation into the accident.

At least six people were killed while nine others sustained injuries after a truck they were travelling in overturned in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in the Duarsuni Ghat on National Highway 49 amid heavy a downpour, said an official.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sujit Kumar Pradhan said, "The accident took place when the truck of a jatra (dance drama troupe) was on its way from Rairangpur to the Jaleswar area of Balasore district. The driver lost control of the vehicle at Duarsuni Ghat on National Highway 49 amid rains and met with an accident."

Shortly after the incident, the injured were rescued and admitted to the nearby Bangiriposi Community Health Centre, said the official.

As per Fire Officer Bhabendra Nath Dey, "A team of fire officials reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation."

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the deaths in the road accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

