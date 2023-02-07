56-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death In Gurugram Road Rage, Say Police

Police questioned the shopkeepers in the area and seized the CCTV footage. (Representational)

A 56-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a case of road rage near the trunk market on Monday evening, police said.

Three persons were booked for culpable homicide and one of them was arrested on Tuesday evening. The entire incident was captured on CCTV and police were trying to identify other accused with the help of footage, they said.

"One accused auto driver has been arrested who is identified as Arvind Kumar. We are conducting raids to arrest other accused", said inspector Vedpal, SHO of city police station.

According to the police the incident took place on Monday late evening around 7:15 pm when Mool Chand Verma, a resident of Subhash Nagar, was returning home from his work on his scooty.

When he reached the Trunk Market, a loading auto was parked in front of a grocery shop which led to a traffic jam on the road. Mool Chand advised the auto driver to remove the auto from the road and an argument ensued.

An angry Mool Chand broke the front mirror of the auto. The auto driver then caught Verma and called two others who thrashed Mool Chand and fled, the police said.

Mool Chand's son Yogesh Sharma got information that his father was lying injured on the road and rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police questioned the shopkeepers in the area and seized the CCTV footage. During the quarrel, many people were present nearby but no one came to intervene, they said.

On the complaint by Yogesh, an FIR was registered against the three under section 304 (ii) (culpable homicide) of the IPC at city police station, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)