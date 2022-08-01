55-Year-Old Nagpur Man Ends Life Due To Unemployment: Police

The man is survived by his mother, the official said.(File)

A 55-year-old man allegedly ended his life as he was depressed about not having a job, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The man ended his life in his Gowlipura home on Friday and died after being rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, the Kotwali police station official said.

He did not a have a job for a long time and had also sold his juice stall to tide over money problems, the official added.

He is survived by his mother, the official said.

