5-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 36 Hours After She Fell In Canal In UP: Cops

The girl's body was found eight kilometres from the incident spot, police said. (Representational)

The body of a 5-year-old girl was found in the Ujapur canal on Monday, 36 hours after she fell in, police said.

The water flow into the canal in the Aurai police station area was stopped to locate the body, they said.

Circle Officer Umeshwar Pratap Singh said Jai Prakash Vishwakarma (40), a resident of Chak Inayat locality, his wife Urmil (35) and their daughter Purvi were returning from Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur late on Saturday night when they fell into the Ujapur canal.

A youngster and a policeman jumped into the canal and managed to save Vishwakarma and his wife, he said.

Station House Officer, Aurai police station, Jai Prakash Yadav said divers were pressed into service to look for Purvi.

The water flow into the canal was stopped to aid the search operation. The girl's body was found eight kilometres from the incident spot, he said.

