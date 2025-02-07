5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted By Foreign Student In Delhi

Scores of people gathered outside a private school on Friday and held a protest after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a foreign national student in the national capital.

The girl's parents alleged that their daughter was sexually assaulted by her senior who is a foreign national, but police did not apprehended him even after five months of the incident.

On Friday, scores of people gathered outside the school and demanded strict action against the accused.

According to the sources, the incident took place in August last year and an FIR was registered in September under section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to light on September 16 last year after the child confided in her parents, using concerning language that prompted their inquiries, the sources said.

The parents of the victim reported the incident to the school principal and subsequently got a police complaint filed on September 18.

According to the complaint, the child said she was inappropriately touched by a boy, whom she had seen on the bus.

The family also reported that the child sustained injuries in the assault and has been severely traumatised by the incident, undergoing medical tests and questioning.

