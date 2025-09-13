Speech Therapist Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old Girl In Delhi, Arrested

A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old man at a private speech therapy centre in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused was apprehended and bound down under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on September 8.

The incident was reported on September 7 when the child's mother raised suspicion after observing her daughter's unusual behaviour on returning from her therapy class in Rohini, they said.

"The complainant told the police that her daughter, who has speech difficulties, has been undergoing 45-minute sessions at the centre since August 19. On September 6, when the child came back from the class, she allegedly imitated sexual activities, which alarmed her mother," a senior police officer said.

On being questioned, the girl allegedly named her speech therapist, he said, adding that the mother immediately informed her husband and a PCR call was made.

The victim was taken to BSA Hospital for medical examination, the officer added.

During counselling, the mother alleged that the therapist had been touching the child inappropriately, including on her chest and private parts. The statements of the complainant and the medical examination report were taken into account, he said.

The police said the child's special educator was also consulted. After interacting with the girl, she prepared a detailed report documenting the victim's responses, which further corroborated the allegations.

Based on the medical examination, the mother's statement and video evidence provided by the family, a case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Samaypur Badli police station on September 7.

The accused, a resident of Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, was employed as an assistant at the institute. "He was apprehended and bound down under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)," the officer said, adding that a chargesheet will be filed soon.

The girl, who studies in UKG, lives with her parents in Rohini. The family had enrolled her for speech therapy after medical advice, the officer added.

