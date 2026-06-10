5 Women Develop Kidney Failure After Childbirth In Rajasthan, Probe Initiated

Close on the heels of maternal deaths in Kota, a serious medical concern has surfaced at PBM Hospital in Bikaner, where five women developed severe complications, including kidney failure, after giving birth.

The affected women experienced a deterioration in their health days after delivery, prompting concern among hospital authorities and the state government. Following reports of the incident, Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar convened a high-level meeting at Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday to review the situation. Senior health department officials attended the meeting, during which the minister sought a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the cases.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Khimsar emphasised that the Bikaner incident should not be linked to the Kota case, stating that the two situations are distinct and occurred under different circumstances. He noted that the Bikaner cases emerged over different periods and involved both Caesarean and normal deliveries. A comprehensive inquiry has been ordered, and officials have been directed to submit a detailed report.

The minister acknowledged that infection-control systems and hospital monitoring mechanisms require strengthening. He said the government is exploring the possibility of engaging third-party agencies to conduct regular inspections of hospitals and assess operational standards across the state.

According to hospital officials, five women became critically ill 10 to 15 days after delivery. Of them, two had undergone Caesarean sections, while three delivered normally. All five women are currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are undergoing dialysis. A 20-year-old woman from Phalodi remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment on a ventilator.

Preliminary reports indicate that the women suffered complications, including urinary retention, infections, low platelet counts, and kidney failure. PBM Hospital Superintendent B.C. Ghiya said that while pregnancy-related complications are not uncommon, there has been a noticeable increase in such cases over the past week. A team of specialists has been assigned to monitor and treat the patients.

The hospital administration has constituted a committee of specialist doctors to investigate the possible causes behind the complications, including infection, excessive bleeding, and other medical factors. Officials said the findings of the inquiry will be shared with the state government once the report is completed.

Meanwhile, family members of the affected women have alleged that they were not provided adequate information about the patients' condition and treatment. The investigation is ongoing, said officials.

Khimsar directed officials to ensure that all affected patients receive the best possible medical care and that a comprehensive medical and administrative inquiry is conducted into each case. He stated that, at first glance, the incident does not appear to involve negligence. However, if any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict action will be taken against those responsible in accordance with the rules.

The minister said an impartial inquiry covering all aspects of the matter is underway and that conclusions will be drawn only after a thorough examination of the facts. He urged the public to rely solely on verified and official information regarding the case.

He also said that instructions have been issued to strengthen infection-control measures, ensure strict adherence to treatment protocols, and maintain quality standards in hospitals. He emphasised that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and that no compromise will be tolerated in patient care.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore; Commissioner, Medical Education, Babulal Goyal; RMSCL Managing Director, Pukhraj Sen; Drugs Controller, T. Shubhamangala; and SMS Medical College Principal, Deepak Maheshwari.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)