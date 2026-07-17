"Don't Want To Live Like This": 5 Postpartum Women In Kota Demand Euthanasia

It has been over two months since Ragini has been undergoing dialysis. She is one of the postpartum women currently battling kidney failure at a government hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. Exhausted from the painful process, Ragini has developed a fever, and her husband has lost his job. Her only wish now is for a kidney transplant, she told NDTV.

Five postpartum women are battling kidney failure at the hospital. They are caring for their newborns while enduring the physical and emotional toll of dialysis. Ragini's family had barely begun celebrating the birth of their son when the diagnosis of kidney failure shattered their happiness.

"It has been over two months since I have been undergoing dialysis. The procedure is extremely painful. A central line has been inserted seven times. I feel cold, experience shivering, and develop a fever. I am exhausted. My husband has lost his job. I only wish that a kidney transplant could be arranged," said Ragini.

Ragini, Sushila, Suman, Aarti, and Pinki, all admitted to the hospital, have demanded euthanasia from the President, citing unbearable suffering from dialysis. They had even issued an ultimatum to hospital authorities and temporarily refused dialysis. However, after counselling, they have agreed to resume treatment. Still, due to their pain, financial distress, and family burden, they had considered choosing death over life.

Sushila Mahawar, who recently gave birth to a son, has been undergoing dialysis at the Kota hospital since April 27. Her husband is a daily wage labourer, and they have three daughters. The entire family is staying outside the hospital. Her husband has been unable to work for the past two months, and the family has accumulated a debt of around Rs 60,000. She says she can no longer bear the pain of dialysis and poverty and wants either a kidney transplant or euthanasia.

"I have difficulty breathing. The debt on my family is increasing. I have three daughters and now a newborn son. I feel like I am becoming a burden. I don't want to live like this anymore," said Sushila.

Ragini Meena's brother, Vikas, has alleged medical negligence, claiming that poor-quality medicines administered at the hospital caused his sister's kidney failure. He also alleged that five postpartum women had died earlier, and now his sister is suffering. "We cannot bear to see her in this condition," he said.

Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain said that as per protocol, the process for kidney transplant registration begins after 90 days, and further steps will be taken accordingly. He clarified that not every patient requires a transplant, and in many cases, kidney function can improve with regular dialysis and treatment.

He added that the patients and their families have been counselled and assured that they will receive priority treatment under a special category during their care.