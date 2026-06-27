Netherlands Euthanises Sick Child Under 12 For First Time In History

A child under the age of 12 has been euthanised in the Netherlands for the first time since the country expanded its assisted dying rules to include severely ill children in this age group.

Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans confirmed that the child, who was suffering from an incurable illness, died last year. However, she did not disclose the child's age or medical condition while presenting the government's annual report to the House of Representatives, according to NOS.

The case will now be reviewed by prosecutors, who will determine whether the doctor involved followed the legal requirements, Hermans said in a letter to lawmakers.

Change In Euthanasia Rules

The Netherlands introduced a legal change in 2024 allowing euthanasia for children aged between 1 and 12 who are facing severe and unbearable suffering from a terminal illness.

The government said, "Euthanasia is only allowed for patients whose unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement has a medical dimension."

It added, "This can be the case with somatic diseases such as cancer or cardiovascular disease but also with psychiatric disorders, dementia or multiple geriatric syndromes."

The rules do not allow euthanasia simply because someone feels their life is complete.

"in cases where a person is 'finished with life' or deems their life to be 'completed'", euthanasia is not permitted, according to the Dutch government.

Strict Conditions For Approval

Doctors must follow a set of requirements before carrying out euthanasia under the Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act.

They must confirm that the patient is making the decision freely, that the suffering is unbearable with no chance of improvement, and that the patient has been fully informed about their condition.

Doctors must also establish that there is no reasonable alternative treatment, consult an independent physician, and ensure the entire process is carried out with proper care.

For children below the age of 12, parental consent is mandatory.

When the law was introduced, government officials estimated it would apply to around five to 10 children suffering from extreme and hopeless medical conditions.

"The end of life for this group is the only reasonable alternative to the child's unbearable and hopeless suffering," the government said.

Netherlands' Euthanasia History

Euthanasia was already permitted in the Netherlands for babies under one year old and people above the age of 12. Children aged 1 to 12 were previously not covered under the law and could only receive palliative care or die naturally.

For teenagers aged 12 to 15, parents or guardians must approve the procedure. Those aged 16 and 17 must be involved in the decision, but parental consent is not required.

Doctors who carry out euthanasia outside legal limits can face up to 12 years in prison and financial penalties.

The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalise euthanasia in 2002, under strict regulations. Every case must be reported to medical review committees.

Belgium also allows euthanasia for children of all ages, a policy introduced in 2014.