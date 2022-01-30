5 Terrorists Shot Dead In 2 Separate Encounters In J&K: Police

Five terrorists, including a Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, were killed in two separate encounters by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

The encounters took place during anti-terror operations in Pulwama and Budgam districts last evening, they said.

"5 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big success for us," the police said in a tweet.

In another operation in Chrar-e-Sharief area of Budgam district, one terrorist was killed. Police said one AK rifle was recovered from the encounter site.

Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir has termed the encounters as a major success for the police.

In the last month, 22 terrorists have been killed during more than dozen encounters in the Valley.