5 Lakh Get Homes Under PM Scheme Today, PM Modi To Attend 'Griha-Pravesh'

PM Modi will participate today in 'grih pravesh' of 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of PM's housing scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'grih pravesham' (house-warming ceremony) of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh at 12:30 pm today via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

On Monday, a statement from the PM's Office or PMO said that it has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to provide a 'pucca' (brick and mortar) house with all basic amenities to every needy family in India.

"This marks yet another step in this direction," the release had said.

The function will also witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses across Madhya Pradesh.

The release had stated that implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps like training thousands of masons including women masons, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects.

The Prime Minister had said in a tweet that there will be a new dawn for rural brothers and sisters in Madhya Pradesh.

"There will be grih pravesham under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin of about 5.21 lakh families," he had said, adding that he will join the programme through video conferencing.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)