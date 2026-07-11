5 Killed Inside Well Due To Toxic Fumes From Generator In Shillong

Five people were killed inside a well due to toxic fumes from a generator in Meghalaya's capital Shillong. The incident happened at a private construction site on Friday, and rescuers recovered the bodies today.

East Khasi Hills police chief Vivek Syiem said four labourers had been pumping out water from the well when they suffocated due to toxic fumes emitted by the generator.

In a desperate attempt to save them, two brothers who live in the area entered the well. They too got into trouble. Despite immediate rescue efforts, five of them died while one managed to climb out to safety.

The generator had been used to pump out water from the well.

A case has been filed. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Investigators said they are probing the circumstances that led to the incident.