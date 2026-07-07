Meghalaya Church Leaders Meet Amit Shah Over Change In Foreign Exchange Act

A seven-member delegation from Meghalaya, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today to discuss their concern over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), particularly provisions that could affect church organisations and charitable institutions dependent on it.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rev. Amminot T Sohliya, Member of the Trust Management Committee of the North East India Christian Council (NEICC), described the discussion as "very positive".

"The meeting with our Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, was very positive. Through our Honourable Chief Minister, Konrad Sangma, we raised concerns regarding certain clauses in the proposed FCRA amendments that could affect church organisations, institutions, and church assets," Sohliya said.

The Home Minister, he said, assured the delegation that another meeting involving all stakeholders would be convened to further deliberate on the issues raised.

"He said he would call another meeting where all the stakeholders can come together to discuss these concerns," he said.

Explaining the key concerns, Sohliya pointed to the proposed Section 14B dealing with the cessation of FCRA certificates. He said organisations in the northeast fear that certificates could automatically cease if renewal is delayed due to technical or procedural issues.

"Our concern is that if a certificate expires before the renewal process is completed, it may automatically cease. Organisations in the northeast often face technical, data-related and connectivity issues while filing renewals, and these circumstances should be taken into consideration," he said.

He also referred to concerns over provisions under Section 16 and its related clauses in the draft amendment, saying while existing FCRA provisions have not posed major problems, the proposed changes could have significant implications for church-run institutions.

"Our concerns are specifically with the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, particularly Section 16 and its related provisions. We have placed our points before the Chief Minister, who in turn raised them with the Home Minister. It now depends on the wisdom of the government," Sohliya said.

Reiterating the optimism following the discussions, Sohliya said the delegation remains hopeful that the Centre will consider the concerns raised.