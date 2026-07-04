Meghalaya Warns Of El Nino Risks, Calls Climate Change 'Existential Crisis'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has described climate change as an "existential crisis" and called for immediate and coordinated action to strengthen the state's preparedness against the possible impact of El Nino, warning that Meghalaya recorded an alarming rainfall deficit of over 70% in June.

Addressing a workshop on "Developing State Response for El Nino Preparedness: Strengthening Food and Water Security", Sangma on Friday said climate change is no longer a distant concern but a reality that is already affecting people and governments.

He stressed the need for urgent action from state agencies, communities and institutions to reduce the impact of changing weather patterns.

"Climate change is no longer a future challenge; it is our present reality. While forecasts may change, preparedness cannot wait and there has to be proactive and collaborative efforts involving government departments, communities and institutions are essential to minimise the potential impacts of climate change," Sangma said.

The Chief Minister's remarks came as Meghalaya, one of India's wettest states, faces a severe monsoon shortfall and growing concerns over the likely impact of El Nino on rainfall, agriculture and water resources. El Nino is a natural climate phenomenon marked by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. It affects global weather systems by altering wind patterns, atmospheric pressure and rainfall distribution.

Call For Immediate Action

Sangma said governments cannot afford to delay preparations while waiting for more certainty in weather forecasts.

"We cannot wait for perfect plans. We must act now. Every step we take today will shape the resilience of future generations, while natural farming provides a sustainable pathway to mitigate the effects of climate change, while stressing the need to develop practices suited to Meghalaya's unique conditions," he said.

The concern comes at a time when Meghalaya has recorded the highest monsoon rainfall deficit among all northeastern states this season.

According to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the state received only 192.9 mm of rainfall between June 1 and July 1, against the normal 750.8 mm, placing Meghalaya in the "large deficient" category.

A weather department official said that on July 1 alone, the state recorded just 3 mm of rainfall, compared with the normal 28.7 mm, resulting in a deficit of nearly 90 per cent.

Officials said Meghalaya's cumulative monsoon rainfall was 74% below normal, raising serious concerns about the months ahead.

Impact On Agriculture

The sharp decline in rainfall has sparked worries about its possible impact on agriculture, water availability and Meghalaya's ecologically sensitive environment.

The deficit has come at a crucial stage of the kharif season, when farmers across the state are engaged in paddy cultivation and horticulture activities. Experts fear that a prolonged dry spell could delay sowing, reduce soil moisture and affect crop yields if rainfall does not improve in the coming weeks.

Environmental experts have also warned that deficient rainfall could reduce river flows, affect groundwater recharge and place additional pressure on biodiversity and the tourism sector, which attracts thousands of visitors during the monsoon season.

The situation is particularly striking because Meghalaya is home to Sohra (Cherrapunji) and Mawsynram, places globally known for receiving some of the highest annual rainfall in the world.

Northeast India Also Faces Rainfall Deficit

According to the IMD, East and Northeast India as a whole recorded a cumulative rainfall deficit of 40% during the period.

Among northeastern states, Meghalaya recorded the highest shortfall, followed by Manipur (71%), Nagaland (51%) and Arunachal Pradesh (45%). Sikkim was the only state in the region to receive above-normal rainfall, recording a 15% surplus.

(With inputs from agencies)