6 Killed In Firecracker Explosion In Bihar Businessman House, 8 Injured

The explosion caused a portion of the house to blow up while the remaining part caught fire.

Six people died following an explosion inside the home of a firecracker businessman in Khudai Bagh village in Khaira police station area of Bihar's Saran district on Sunday.

The businessman was identified as Shabir Hussain. The explosion caused a portion of the house to blow up while the remaining part caught fire. According to the police, the house is located on the banks of a river, into which a major part of the house collapsed.

As many as eight people were trapped under the debris. The eight injured were rushed to the district hospital.

This village is located about 30 kms from the district headquarter Chhapra.

"Six people dead after a house collapsed due to a blast in Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. Forensic team and Bomb disposal squad have also been called," said Santosh Kumar, Saran SP.

According to the police, firecrackers were made made inside the house where the blast took place and explosions were heard continuously for an hour.