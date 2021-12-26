6 Killed In Boiler Explosion At Factory In Muzaffarpur: Bihar Police

The boiler exploded at a factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Six people were killed in a boiler explosion at a factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The police chief of the district has confirmed the incident, adding six were also injured.

The explosion at the noodles factory happened around 10 am, district magistrate Pravan Kumar said.

The loud explosion was heard by residents in nearby areas, up to a kilometre away. Visuals show hundreds of people rushing to the incident site to check what happened.

Rescuers and police personnel are at the site, where smoke from the damaged boiler was still visible.