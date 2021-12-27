7 People Charged For Boiler Blast That Killed 7 In Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Police

A boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur claimed the lives of seven people on Sunday.

A police case or FIR has been filed in connection with Sunday's boiler blast in Bihar's Muzaffarpur that claimed seven lives, an official said today.

Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Naresh Paswan, who is heading the investigation, said seven people have been named as accused in the FIR.

These include Vikas Modi, owner of the noodles factory which got destroyed in the blast, his wife Shweta, manager Uday Shankar and other employees entrusted with the upkeep of the boiler.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the law, including those relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Efforts are on to arrest them, police said.



