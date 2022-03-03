5 Killed In Car-Truck Accident On Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Gurgaon: Police

A car crashed into a truck from behind. All 5 passengers of the car died, police said (Representational)

Five men were killed when the car they were travelling in hit a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Binaula village in Gurgaon early this morning, police said.

Around 2 am the car crashed into the truck from behind. All five passengers of the car died on the spot, they said.

After getting information, the police arrived and managed to recover the bodies.

Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Gajender Singh, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, "We are trying to identify those who died." He said the car's number plate had a Rajasthan registration.



