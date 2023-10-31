5 Killed As Car Rams Into Tree In UP: Cops

Five people were killed when their vehicle rammed into a tree on Monday, police said. (Representational)

Five people were killed when their vehicle rammed into a tree here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Khamaria village, they said.

Station House Officer of Sawaijpur police station Dilesh Kumar Singh said it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the crash.

Gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from the mangled remains of the car, Mr Singh said. Efforts are being made to identify the bodies, he added.

